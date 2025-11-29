Zach Edey’s Impact Sparks Memphis Grizzlies in NBA Season

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Zach Edey, the towering center for the Memphis Grizzlies, has made a significant impact since his return to the court. After missing the first 13 games of the season due to ankle surgery, Edey has played in six games, averaging 12 points and 8.8 rebounds in just 23.5 minutes per game.

Standing at 7 feet 4 inches and weighing nearly 300 pounds, Edey is known for his rebounding ability and efficient scoring, converting 72% of his shots taken within three feet of the basket. His scoring has improved from nine points to 12 per game, with a remarkable shooting percentage of 70.1% overall.

During the Grizzlies’ recent road victory against the New Orleans Pelicans on Thanksgiving Eve, Edey showcased his capabilities by achieving a plus/minus of +39, the highest by any player in a game decided by five points or less. His performance has been a bright spot for the Grizzlies, who have won three of their last four games.

The Grizzlies are adapting their offensive strategy around Edey, capitalizing on his presence in the post while allowing for greater ball movement and more dynamic play. Head coach Tuomas Iisalo emphasized the importance of Edey’s role in both offense and defense, citing the team’s improvement since his return.

However, Edey’s health remains a concern after he experienced a head injury during a game against the Denver Nuggets, limiting his time on the floor. Despite this setback, teammates, including Cedric Coward, highlighted Edey’s influence on the team’s culture and competitiveness.

As the season progresses, Edey continues to explore ways to enhance his game. His recent performance has not only aided in the Grizzlies’ rebounding efforts but may also prove critical as the team aims to solidify its position in the competitive Western Conference.

Looking ahead, the Grizzlies hope to maintain momentum and continue their climb in the standings with Edey leading the charge.