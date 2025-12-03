Zach Edey Shines in Grizzlies’ Win Over Kings

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Zach Edey scored a career-high 32 points and grabbed 17 rebounds, leading the Memphis Grizzlies to a 115-107 victory over the Sacramento Kings on Sunday night.

Edey’s strong performance came in just 29 minutes of play, as he shot an impressive 16 of 20 from the floor. In the closing moments of the game, Edey scored six critical points to secure the Grizzlies’ fourth consecutive road win.

The Grizzlies had to fend off a late rally from the Kings, who were down by 13 points in the third quarter. Sacramento surged back to take an 87-83 lead heading into the fourth quarter, but Memphis responded with a 14-2 run early in the final period.

DeMar DeRozan led the Kings with 23 points and three steals, but it was not enough to overcome the Grizzlies. Sacramento’s Zach LaVine added 21 points, while Keegan Murray contributed 19 points after scoring a season-high 34 in a previous game.

The Grizzlies also saw contributions from Jaren Jackson Jr., who added 15 points, and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope and Santi Aldama, who each chipped in 13 points.

Memphis will look to continue their winning streak when they next face the San Antonio Spurs on Tuesday night. The Kings will attempt to bounce back as they head to Houston on Wednesday night.