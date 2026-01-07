Zach Metsa’s Struggles Lead to Defense Shake-up for Sabres

BUFFALO, New York – Zach Metsa faces a challenging moment in his budding NHL career. After being recalled again early last month, the 27-year-old defenseman expressed that the new environment felt “a little bit intimidating.” Ahead of the Sabres‘ game against the Vancouver Canucks on Tuesday, Metsa shared his feelings about adjusting to a new team at KeyBank Center.

Previously an under-the-radar prospect with the Rochester Americans, Metsa’s journey took a significant turn this season. The Quinnipiac University graduate led his team with 39 assists last year and signed a two-way NHL contract on July 1. He made his NHL debut on October 20 and has since made four appearances.

That experience has increased his comfort on the ice. Metsa stated, “You quickly learn that it’s easy to be yourself and be comfortable here,” reflecting his growth among the Sabres. His performance has improved, especially after an injury to defenseman Conor Timmins provided Metsa a chance to play more.

Sabres coach Lindy Ruff praised Metsa’s work ethic and understanding of the opportunity he’s been given. “He’s given us real good play. He’s broke the puck out well of the zone, defensively played well, and has a lot of good reads,” Ruff said.

Metsa acknowledges the need for a strategic approach. He remarked, “I don’t necessarily need to be the one taking chances,” indicating his focus on supporting teammates like Rasmus Dahlin and Mattias Samuelsson during high-pressure situations.

Additionally, the Sabres recalled defenseman Zac Jones ahead of the Canucks match, positioning him as an extra due to Kesselring’s lower-body injury. Jones, who had impressive stats from his time in the AHL, provides further depth as the Sabres navigate roster challenges.

While Metsa has enjoyed his time on the ice, he faces increasing pressure to perform consistently. His eighth straight appearance signals a positive step but also presents the challenge of balancing ice time with the team’s needs.

Buffalo plans to utilize both Metsa and Jones strategically as the season progresses, aiming to maintain their competitive edge in an intense stretch of games leading up to the Olympic break.