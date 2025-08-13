Zach Neto Sets Angels Record with Leadoff Home Run in Win

ANAHEIM, California – Zach Neto continued to impress for the Los Angeles Angels on Monday night, hitting a leadoff home run against Dodgers starter Yoshinobu Yamamoto. Neto crushed the first pitch of the game, leading the Angels to a 7-4 victory over the Los Angeles Dodgers.

This marked Neto’s 18th home run of the season and his eighth leadoff homer, setting a new single-season record for the Angels. He surpassed Brian Downing, who set the previous record in 1987. While neither player approaches the MLB record for leadoff homers, established by Rickey Henderson with 81, Neto’s achievement stands out.

“It’s great to contribute to the team like that,” Neto said. “Setting the record feels amazing, but I’m just focused on winning games.”

In addition to Neto’s contributions, the Angels scored two runs in the opening inning, highlighted by an RBI single from Yoan Moncada. They extended their lead further with four runs in the fifth inning, thanks to additional hits from Mike Trout, Moncada, and Gustavo Campero.

Neto added another home run in the sixth inning, bringing his career total to 49 as a shortstop, second only to Jim Fregosi in franchise history. Yamamoto had a tough outing, allowing a career-high six runs along with five walks, which tied his own personal best. His ERA rose to 2.84.

The Dodgers managed to score late in the game, with Shohei Ohtani hitting a solo home run in the eighth and Max Muncy hitting a three-run shot to narrow the Angels’ lead. However, Campero suffered an injury while attempting to retrieve Muncy’s home run, twisting his ankle against the outfield wall. Medical staff attended to him before transporting him off the field.

The win brings the Angels to a record of 57-62 as they embark on a three-game series against the Dodgers. They remain in fourth place in the AL West, with prospects of missing the playoffs for an 11th consecutive year. Meanwhile, the Dodgers are clinging to a tight lead in the NL West, now at 68-51 after losing four of their last seven games, ahead by just one game over the San Diego Padres.