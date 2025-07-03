Zach Pop Elects Free Agency After Clearing Waivers

SEATTLE, Wash. — Zach Pop, a right-handed reliever, has elected free agency after clearing outright waivers, the Seattle Mariners announced on Wednesday.

Pop, 28, was designated for assignment over the weekend after struggling in the Mariners’ bullpen. He signed a minor league contract in April and was added to the MLB roster on June 13. In four appearances for Seattle, he produced a 13.50 ERA, allowing nine runs, eight earned, over 5 1/3 innings.

During his brief stint, Pop recorded just three strikeouts while walking two batters. His performance also included a below-average 7% swinging strike rate. Prior to joining Seattle, the Kentucky native spent two years as a middle reliever with the Toronto Blue Jays.

Although Pop had a ground-ball rate of 55% last season, hitters found ways to capitalize on his pitches. More than 20% of the fly balls against him resulted in home runs, contributing to his struggles and a career ERA of 4.75 over five seasons in the major leagues.

Following Pop’s designation for assignment, the Mariners are looking for bullpen support during a demanding stretch of 17 games in 17 days. They recently optioned starter Emerson Hancock to Triple-A, promoting Joe Jacques from Tacoma to fill the gap.

Seattle currently holds a 44-41 record, sitting in the third wild card spot in the American League. They have not reached the playoffs since 2022 and look to reverse their fortunes as they host the Kansas City Royals tonight.

As Pop transitions to free agency, teams may find his powerful sinker appealing, as it averages around 96 MPH. His performance with the Marlins prior to his time in Seattle suggests he could still have value in the league.