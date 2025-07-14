Zach Root Selected 40th Overall in MLB Draft by Dodgers

ATLANTA, Ga. — Zach Root, a standout from Fort Myers High School, was selected 40th overall by the Los Angeles Dodgers in the first round of the Major League Baseball Draft on Sunday evening at 8:57 p.m. EST during All-Star Weekend.

Root, who pitched collegiately at East Carolina and Arkansas, stands out as the highest selection from the area since 2018. The last first-round pick from the region was a Cape Coral alum.

Despite the Dodgers being penalized for exceeding the competitive balance tax, the club still made Root a first-round pick, moving from No. 30 to No. 40. Root will join a talented Dodgers farm system that includes Mariner alum Alex Freeland, a third-round pick in 2022.

During his time at Arkansas, Root finished the season with a 6-2 record and a 1.50 ERA, striking out 96 batters across 51 1/3 innings while allowing only two extra-base hits. His impressive performance included 65 strikeouts against postseason teams.

In 2022, Root was named Southwest Florida Baseball Player of the Year with a 13-3 overall record and 176 strikeouts in 123.1 innings, averaging a 2.16 ERA.

Root originally signed with East Carolina out of high school, earning ACC All-Freshman Team honors. He had various successes, including a 3-3 record and a 5.33 ERA, before transferring to Arkansas. In Fayetteville, he continued to flourish, helping the Razorbacks reach the College World Series.

His achievement as First Team All-SEC and Second Team All-American by Perfect Game showcases the caliber of his skills. His 126 strikeouts positioned him fifth in Division I.

For the latest updates, follow Sports Reporter Alex Martin on X and check for more sports coverage on Instagram.