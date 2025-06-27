Zach Top’s CMA Fest Performance Marks Major Milestone

Nashville, Tennessee — Zach Top, who was recently named ACM‘s New Male Artist of the Year, takes the stage this Thursday night during the annual CMA Fest special on ABC, marking a significant moment in his burgeoning career.

This will be one of Top’s biggest performances to date, following his debut in a stadium last year at Nashville’s Nissan Stadium. ”Last year on the platform stage was my first time in a stadium,” Top reflects. ”We’ve got to do a couple — well, I guess only one other. We played down at the Houston Rodeo back in March, and that was a stadium obviously.”

Despite his growing fame, Top admits he’s still adjusting to the experience of performing in front of large crowds. ”We’re not too used to it. Not too bored of it yet. So everybody’s real excited and you know, a little nerves and stuff,” he said. He adds that performing live on television adds another layer of nerves. ”And it’s always a little more nervous when you’re gonna be on TV and everything.”

During the three-hour concert special, viewers can look forward to Top playing his first #1 hit, ”I Never Lie,” along with a medley of ”Free and Easy (Down the Road I Go)” and Alabama’s ”Mountain Music” alongside his Broken Branches Tour partner, Dierks Bentley. Bentley will also perform his current hit, ”She Hates Me.”

Moreover, the show will feature Top’s new single, ”Good Times & Tan Lines,” which he will perform live for the first time. ”Hopefully it’s the new summer anthem for everybody who loves country music,” Top stated.

The CMA Fest special airs at 8 p.m. ET on ABC and will be available for streaming on Hulu the following day.