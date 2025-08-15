Entertainment
Zach Top’s Gender Reveal Surprise Steals the Show at West Virginia State Fair
Charleston, West Virginia – Country music artist Zach Top made a memorable moment even more special on Saturday night during his performance at the West Virginia State Fair. While entertaining fans, Top participated in a gender reveal for Kelsey and Dalton Longbon, who asked him to help them share the big news with their audience.
The Longbons had a plan to reveal the gender of their first child. They handed a paper to Top, hoping he would announce it on stage. Top took the paper and began to unfold it, inadvertently showing the crowd that it read, ‘It’s a girl.’ Fans immediately noticed and shouted out to correct him.
“I messed that up,” Top quickly admitted with a smile. He then turned to the audience and confirmed, “If you didn’t see it … it’s a girl!” The crowd erupted in laughter, making the moment even more joyful for the couple.
Top later signed the paper for the Longbons and stepped away from the microphone to apologize for the mix-up, calling it a “botch.” According to Country Now, the couple chose Top, whose song “There’s the Sun” was played during their first dance at their wedding last October, to announce the gender of their child.
Kelsey shared her excitement with Country Now, saying, “How many people can say the artist of their first dance song announced the gender of their first born? Pretty sweet.” In addition to the gender reveal, Top invited the couple backstage for a celebratory photo.
