Zach Top Releases New Album ‘Ain’t in It for My Health’

Nashville, TN — Zach Top, a rising star in country music, is set to release his new album, “Ain’t in It for My Health,” on Aug. 29, 2025. Fresh off his accolade-filled debut year, which included an ACM Award for New Male Artist and a Billboard Hot 100 hit with “I Never Lie,” Top embraces both confidence and creativity as he prepares for this next chapter.

Top’s latest offering features a blend of traditional country sounds reminiscent of ‘80s and ‘90s icons like Alan Jackson and Keith Whitley. His debut single, “Good Times and Tan Lines,” currently sits at No. 20 on the Country Airplay chart. The album’s tracklist includes 15 songs, with ten written before his debut album, showcasing his prolific writing ability. “A lot of stuff was stacked up already,” Top said, discussing the recording process.

Reuniting with producer Carson Chamberlain, who worked on his previous album, Top was keen to harness the talents of respected musicians. The album involves contributions from seasoned artists like guitarist Brent Mason and bassist Jimmy Carter, all known for their work in classic country music. “They invested a lot of time into writing songs and appreciated what I was doing,” Top said.

Besides its country themes, the album brings humor in tracks like “Flip-Flop,” characterized by a playful backdrop. “Yeah, this song ain’t going to change the world, but who knows, it might change somebody’s tax bracket,” Top joked about it. He views this album as a statement of his dedication to music, with its title reflecting a line from the opening track.

Starting out in bluegrass, Top formed the family band Top String and honed his skills before transitioning to country music. After moving to Nashville in 2021, he saw rapid success, with his debut album maintaining a place on the Billboard Top Bluegrass Albums chart. “I don’t take it for granted,” Top expressed, acknowledging his gratitude for his journey so far.

As part of his continued rise, Top is currently touring, supporting Dierks Bentley’s “Broken Branches Tour” and booking larger venues following his sold-out spring tour. “The tour has been a blast,” he said, appreciating learning from Bentley’s professionalism. Amid the success, Top aims to remain grounded and focused on his passion for writing new music.

With the release of “Ain’t in It for My Health,” Zach Top continues to establish himself as an artist to watch in the country music scene.