Zach Wilson Makes Waves at Dolphins Training Camp After Denver Rehab

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — Zach Wilson, the former second overall pick, is turning heads during Miami Dolphins training camp after a significant recovery period with the Denver Broncos. Wilson, who spent last season as the third-string quarterback in Denver, has secured a one-year backup deal worth $6 million to support Tua Tagovailoa.

Under the guidance of head coach Sean Payton, Wilson rehabilitated his career following a disappointing 2022 season. Payton had previously revitalized the careers of quarterbacks like Teddy Bridgewater and Jameis Winston while with the New Orleans Saints.

“I just want to come in and help my team,” Wilson said after practice. “Tua is a great quarterback, and I’m focused on improving every day.” His journey at the Dolphins began with a confidence boost, showcasing impressive throws during drills.

In Miami, Wilson faces the challenge of stepping into a potentially starting role, as Tagovailoa has a history of injuries that could open the door for playing time. With his eye-catching performances at camp, pundits speculate that Wilson might make a compelling case for a more significant role as the season progresses.

“Wilsons’ arm strength and accuracy have been on full display,” said Dolphins offensive coordinator Mike McDaniel. “He’s making plays that have been exciting to watch.”

As Wilson continues to develop under McDaniel’s system, his potential to transition back into a starting role in the league gathers attention. Encouraged by his supporters within the coaching staff, Wilson has positioned himself as a name to watch, particularly if he continues to dazzle during the preseason.

With teams constantly searching for quarterback talent, his performance this year could determine his future beyond 2025.