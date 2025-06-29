Zach Wilson Marries Nicolette Dellanno in Manhattan Ceremony

Manhattan, NY – Zach Wilson, the quarterback for the Miami Dolphins, married model Nicolette Dellanno on Saturday at St. Patrick's Cathedral. The couple exchanged vows roughly a year after their engagement, which was announced during a romantic getaway in Italy.

The wedding ceremony attracted numerous attendees, including Wilson’s Broncos teammate Jarrett Stidham and his wife, Kennedy. Following the nuptials, the couple celebrated with a reception at the Rainbow Room, where Dellanno described the night as the “best ever” on her Instagram Story.

Wilson and Dellanno first appeared publicly as a couple in June 2022, while they were spotted celebrating at a bachelorette party in Mexico. Last year, Wilson transitioned from the New York Jets to the Dolphins after a challenging stint in New York. As he joins the Dolphins, he looks forward to a fresh start under head coach Mike McDaniel.

Reflecting on his time with the Jets, Wilson expressed regrets about his performance, stating, “Looking back, I wish I could’ve done so much better.” He added that his experiences have prepared him for the upcoming season, where he is expected to serve as a backup to starting quarterback Tua Tagovailoa.

Last June, Wilson shared a heartfelt message for Dellanno on Instagram, saying, “To the love of my life, I never truly understood what love was until I met you.” Their wedding marks a significant moment as fans of both Wilson and the Dolphins eagerly anticipate his new chapter not only in football but in life.