Zach Wilson Ties the Knot at St. Patrick’s Cathedral in NYC

New York City, NY – Miami Dolphins quarterback Zach Wilson married Nicolette Dellanno on Saturday at St. Patrick’s Cathedral. The ceremony comes a year after their engagement and was followed by a grand reception at the Rainbow Room.

Kennedy Stidham, wife of Broncos quarterback Jarrett Stidham, provided an inside look through her social media. She shared photos including the ornate cathedral and the wedding program featuring the names of the newlyweds. One moment captured the couple leaving the church with guests blowing bubbles in celebration.

Nicolette walked down the aisle holding a bouquet of white roses, culminating in a celebratory kiss with Wilson outside the church. Kennedy, who is expecting her third child, attended in a pink strapless dress and posted a heartfelt message, captioning a photo with her husband, “Forever date.”

The wedding festivities boasted unique details, including a custom wedding menu that featured filet mignon and a dessert wall of Crumbl cookies. Guests found place settings that resembled a game-day ticket, creatively labeled “Ticketmrs & mr,” with intricately designed backgrounds.

During the reception, the couple shared their first dance. Kennedy captioned a video of the moment with the word “crying,” showcasing the love in the air. Wilson had proposed to Nicolette in Italy during a romantic vacation in June 2024, revealing his deep emotions on social media, saying, “To the love of my life, I never truly understood what love was until I met you.”

The couple first sparked romance rumors in 2022 when they were seen at a Yankees game. This weekend’s ceremony marked a joyous occasion for their families and friends, highlighting a new chapter for Wilson, who now plays for the Dolphins after being traded from the Jets.