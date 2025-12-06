Zachariah Branch Sparks Interest for NFL Draft in Championship Weekend

ATLANTA, GA — Zachariah Branch, a standout wide receiver at the University of Georgia, is garnering attention as the 2026 NFL Draft approaches. As the college football season nears its conclusion, Branch has positioned himself as one of the top prospects.

A former five-star recruit, Branch made a significant impact during his freshman year with the USC Trojans before transferring to Georgia. His electrifying playing style includes the ability to make big plays as both a receiver and return specialist.

In the 2025 season, Branch recorded 68 receptions for 691 yards and four touchdowns across 12 games, showcasing his skill as an offensive weapon. He consistently performed well, including a standout game against Florida where he logged 10 catches for over 100 yards. His capacity for making significant yardage after the catch has positioned him as a key player in Georgia’s passing attack.

At 5 feet 10 inches tall and 180 pounds, Branch’s agility and speed combine to create match-up problems for defenders. He can navigate through tight spaces with quick footwork and can accelerate to high speeds, making him a versatile target in the passing game.

Evaluators praise Branch for his football intelligence and ability to read defenses. Although he has faced challenges against press coverage, his experience in off-man and zone situations has helped him develop into a complete receiver. Branch has displayed remarkable body control and catch-point authority, further solidifying his draft potential.

As the draft approaches, Branch is currently ranked No. 101 overall among prospects, indicating his potential as a mid-round selection. Recent mock drafts show a consistent evaluation of Branch’s skill set. His projection remains robust, with teams acknowledging his capacity to impact games both offensively and on special teams.

Branch’s performance in the upcoming conference championship game and the 2026 NFL Combine could significantly enhance his draft stock. Should he continue to excel, he might not just be a mid-round pick but potentially elevate to higher considerations when the draft unfolds on April 23-25, 2026, in Pittsburgh.