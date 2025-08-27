Zachary Svajda Seeks Uplift at US Open Amid Family Struggles

NEW YORK – American tennis player Zachary Svajda is looking forward to his next match at the US Open, despite facing personal challenges. The 22-year-old, currently ranked No. 145, has experienced a difficult period due to his father Tom’s ongoing battle with stage 4 cancer, which began in mid-2024.

Svajda’s recent performance has been impressive, with four consecutive straight-sets victories leading to a second-round match against Novak Djokovic, a record 24-time Grand Slam champion. “I’ve definitely been more professional lately,” Svajda said after his first-round win. “Having a trainer and a new coach has helped our team grow. It’s great to see the hard work gradually come together.”

Svajda’s determination stems from his father’s health issues. He expressed hope that Tom would be able to attend the match in New York. “It feels extra special knowing he is rooting for me from home in California,” Svajda added.

Historically, Svajda has encountered both ups and downs in major tournaments. He secured a notable victory over the then-World No. 81 as a wild card entry at the 2021 US Open. Following a four-year wait, he ended that drought with a victory against Hungary’s Piros, stating, “This one felt even better, especially after qualifying.”

Looking ahead to his showdown against Djokovic, Svajda shared his excitement. “I practiced with him once and he was really nice. I remember being a bit nervous, but now I just want to enjoy the moment and soak it all in,” he said. Despite the pressure, Svajda remains focused on making the most of this opportunity.

In addition to his recent success, Svajda has secured titles recently on the ATP Challenger Tour in Newport and Lexington, showcasing his potential. His family remains his central motivation, driving him to perform at his best during this challenging time.