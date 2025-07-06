Sports
Zack Short Joins Astros After Stellar Triple-A Season
HOUSTON, Tex. — The Houston Astros announced Wednesday that they have selected the contract of infielder Zack Short from Triple-A Sugar Land. The 30-year-old native of Hurley has experienced a rollercoaster career, playing for four major league teams prior to joining the Astros.
Short began his professional journey in the majors with the New York Mets, followed by stints with the Boston Red Sox and Atlanta Braves. In 2024, he played sparingly with the Mets, recording just one hit in nine at-bats and making three starts before being transferred to the Red Sox, where he did not find success, going 0-for-7 in two games.
After moving to the Braves, Short appeared in 30 games before being designated for assignment. He spent the remainder of the 2024 season with Triple-A Gwinnett and played 73 games for Sugar Land this season, where he showcased his ability and earned his promotion.
Short was with the Detroit Tigers for parts of three seasons, contributing mainly as a utility infielder during the 2023 season. He ended the year with a batting average of .204 and a .603 OPS over 253 plate appearances across 110 games, demonstrating his versatility by playing multiple positions and even pitching six innings in games that had already been decided.
The Astros are currently facing health issues within their pitching roster. They may need to make additional roster moves in the near future as they prepare for the return of injured players.
