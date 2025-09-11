Zack Stephenson Named New Leader of Minnesota House Democrats

ST. PAUL, Minn. — Three months after the assassination of former House Speaker Melissa Hortman, House Democrats in Minnesota have selected Rep. Zack Stephenson as their new caucus leader. The decision was made during a closed-door meeting on Monday, where the 66 members of the Democratic-Farmer-Labor (DFL) caucus voted to appoint Stephenson, who represents Anoka and parts of Coon Rapids.

Stephenson, first elected to the House in 2018, has previously served as co-chair of the Ways and Means Committee. He expressed gratitude for the support from his colleagues and acknowledged the heavy legacy left by Hortman. “I am honored to have the support of my colleagues to serve as caucus leader. Speaker Hortman is irreplaceable — as a leader, a strategist, a colleague, and a friend,” he said in a statement.

The appointment of Stephenson comes at a critical juncture, as a special election is slated for September 16 to fill Hortman’s vacant seat in Brooklyn Park, a district she previously represented. Currently, the House is poised for a potential tie, with both parties eyeing control ahead of the next elections.

Hortman was tragically killed along with her husband, Mark, in their Brooklyn Park home in June, an act declared a political assassination by authorities. The incident has left a profound impact on the Minnesota political landscape, with calls for unity and a commitment to honor Hortman’s legacy.

In his new role, Stephenson will aim to guide the DFL caucus through upcoming legislative challenges and build consensus on key issues, including gun control measures following recent violent incidents in the state.

As he steps into this leadership position, Stephenson emphasized the need for solidarity among his colleagues. “While I’ve been chosen to lead, it will take all of us, working together, to move forward, honor Speaker Hortman’s legacy, and build a Minnesota where everyone can succeed,” he added.