Zahara Jolie-Pitt Spotted on Disneyland Date with Boyfriend Elijah Cooper

Anaheim, California — Zahara Jolie-Pitt, the daughter of Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt, was seen with her boyfriend Elijah Cooper at Disneyland on Friday. The couple, both 20, enjoyed a casual outing while dressed in matching white T-shirts and jeans.

Zahara accessorized her outfit with Minnie Mouse ears, while Cooper wore Mickey Mouse ears. The couple held hands as they strolled through the theme park, where they took a ride on Tiana’s Bayou Adventure and later relaxed in the Star Wars Galaxy’s Edge area.

Interestingly, Zahara was not wearing the large diamond ring spotted on her finger earlier this month, which had sparked engagement rumors on June 10. During that sighting, she was captured in photos wearing the ring while keeping a low profile with a baseball cap.

The couple had also been seen leaving the restaurant Craig’s in West Hollywood, where they shared smiles as they drove off. Zahara is one of six children of Jolie and Pitt, alongside her siblings Maddox, Pax, Shiloh, Knox, and Vivienne.

The reps for Jolie and Pitt did not respond to requests for comment related to Zahara’s relationship. Zahara, who has publicly supported her mother during the divorce, is known for her involvement in her university’s Alpha Kappa Alpha Incorporated sorority.

Jolie and Pitt were married in 2014 but divorced two years later, with their divorce finalized in December 2024. Reports suggest that Pitt’s relationship with several of his children remains strained despite his attempts to reconnect.