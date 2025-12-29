Sports
Zaide Lowery Exits Marquette Basketball Team After Tumultuous Start
MILWAUKEE (AP) — Zaide Lowery is officially no longer a member of the Marquette men’s basketball team.
The school announced on December 28, 2025, that the junior guard would not be returning, ending a challenging two months for the player. Lowery, who stands 6 feet 5 inches tall, had started the first nine games of the season but struggled to maintain consistent performance.
During the season, Lowery averaged 8.1 points and 2.9 rebounds. After a disappointing performance against Wisconsin on December 6, he found himself shifted to a bench role, where he saw limited playing time.
“I would like to thank Zaide for his many contributions to our program over the last two and a half years,” Marquette head coach Shaka Smart said in a statement. “We wish him the best in all of his future pursuits on and off the court.”
Lowery’s absence from crucial games, including a Big East opener against Georgetown on December 17 and a match against Creighton on December 20, foreshadowed the eventual split.
Originally recruited from Kickapoo High School in Missouri, Lowery had previously played sparingly as a freshman, making 31 appearances and averaging 4.1 points per game in his first season. He was praised for his performance as a senior at La Lumiere, gaining attention during the AAU circuit.
Marquette (5-8, 0-2 Big East) has faced challenges this season, currently on a four-game losing streak. The team is scheduled to face Seton Hall at home on Tuesday.
