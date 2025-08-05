Zak Herbstreit Joins On3 as National College Football Analyst

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – On3 has announced the hiring of Zak Herbstreit as a National College Football Analyst. Herbstreit will host a new program titled Off Script with Zak Herbstreit, featuring in-depth conversations with players and coaches.

Shannon Terry, Founder and CEO of On3, highlighted Herbstreit’s natural talent and his deep connection to college sports. “His ability to connect with today’s college stars will bring a fresh and authentic perspective to the On3 network,” Terry said. Herbstreit is set to travel weekly to major games across the country, offering fans a behind-the-scenes look at college football.

A recent graduate of The Ohio State University, Herbstreit played tight end for the Buckeyes and was part of the 2024 National Championship team. Due to a heart-related medical condition, he was forced to retire but continued to contribute as a student coach. “I’m grateful for the path that led me here, and I’m excited to bring real passion, insight, and a player’s mindset to the content that On3 creates,” Herbstreit stated.

The first episode of Off Script, featuring a conversation with Ohio State quarterback Julian Sayin, was released on Monday. The show aims to offer unique breakdowns of college football’s biggest moments and insights from those closely involved in the game.

As Herbstreit steps into this role, reactions have been mixed on social media. While many fans expressed excitement for his opportunity, some questioned if his last name played a role in his hiring. “Earned, not given,” one supporter countered, emphasizing the hard work that shapes such opportunities.

Despite the skepticism, Herbstreit is well-respected within the football community. His father’s long tenure as an ESPN analyst undoubtedly provides a strong foundation for his own broadcasting career.