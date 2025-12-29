Zambia Faces Must-Win Match Against Morocco in AFCON 2025

Rabat, Morocco – Zambia‘s chances of advancing in the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) hang in the balance as they prepare to face Morocco on December 29, 2025, at the Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium.

With only two points from their previous matches, Zambia needs a victory to keep their hopes alive for the next round. They are currently in third place in Group A, while Morocco leads the group and is looking to secure their spot in the knockout stage.

Historically, Morocco has dominated this matchup, winning six out of their last eight encounters since 2008, including a recent 3-1 victory in the African Nations Tournament earlier this year. Zambia’s only win against Morocco came during a friendly match in 2019.

Coach Walid Regragui confirmed that Achraf Hakimi of Paris Saint-Germain will debut in this tournament against Zambia, stating, “No coach would leave out their best player, and we count on Achraf, who has been exceptional.”

Zambia’s form has been troubling, with two draws against lower-ranked teams, Mali and Comoros. Their lack of offensive firepower has raised concerns heading into this crucial match.

Meanwhile, Morocco has faced challenges too, having been knocked out in penalties by Mali despite fielding a strong squad. Regragui emphasized the importance of not underestimating Zambia, especially given their need for a win.

The match is expected to be intensely contested, with Jamaica set to bring their full squad as they strive to prove their abilities on the international stage. As both teams vie for a place beyond the group stages, the atmosphere in Rabat is anticipated to be electric.

Kickoff is set for 20:00 local time (19:00 GMT), with supporters looking forward to an exciting showdown.