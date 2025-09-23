Zayn Malik Announces Las Vegas Residency for January 2026

LAS VEGAS, NV — Zayn Malik, the former One Direction member, will kick off his first-ever Las Vegas residency beginning January 20, 2026. The residency, hosted at Dolby Live at Park MGM, will include seven performances spread across 12 days.

Malik is set to perform from January 20 to January 31, showcasing a setlist that features tracks from all four of his studio albums, including his latest release, “Room Under the Stairs.” According to a recent press release, this residency marks the beginning of a transformative year for the singer.

A special announcement for the residency will be made with a helicopter flying over the Las Vegas Strip on the night of the announcement, adding to the excitement. Malik expressed his enthusiasm on Instagram, simply stating, “VEGAS!! JAN 2026!!”.

Presale tickets will become available on September 24 at 12 p.m. PT, while general sales start two days later, on September 26, at 12 p.m. PT. Fans can access presale tickets by signing up for the VIP Key by September 23 at 10 p.m. PT.

Malik’s last major tour, “Stairway to the Sky,” saw him performing sold-out shows earlier this year across the U.S. and in Mexico City. In addition, he recently released a new song, “Break Free,” for the upcoming video game, “Borderlands 4.”

Fans can look forward to an exciting series of shows, with the residency set to highlight his growth as a solo artist following his departure from One Direction in 2015.

Here are the dates for Zayn Malik’s Las Vegas residency: Tuesday, Jan. 20, 2026, Wednesday, Jan. 21, 2026, Saturday, Jan. 24, 2026, Sunday, Jan. 25, 2026, Wednesday, Jan. 28, 2026, Friday, Jan. 30, 2026, and Saturday, Jan. 31, 2026.