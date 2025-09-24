Zayn Malik Announces Vegas Residency for January 2026

Las Vegas, NV — Zayn Malik has announced a seven-night residency at the Dolby Live venue at Park MGM, starting January 20, 2026. The former One Direction singer shared the news via Instagram, generating excitement among fans.

The residency runs through January 31, 2026, with performances showcasing a setlist that will span all four of Malik’s studio albums, including “Mind of Mine,” “Icarus Falls,” “Nobody Is Listening,” and “Room Under the Stairs“. Malik’s latest album was released in May 2024, and he recently launched his first-ever solo tour, “Stairway to the Sky,” which ended with shows in Mexico City.

A press release highlights that the Las Vegas residency marks the beginning of an exciting new chapter for Malik. “The shows are only the beginning of what will be a massive year for Zayn,” the announcement stated.

To promote the residency, a helicopter will fly over the Las Vegas Strip this evening. Tickets for the shows will go on pre-sale on September 24 at 12 p.m. PT, with general sales starting on September 26. Malik’s prior performances have been limited, with the singer having previously expressed his struggles with anxiety regarding live shows.

This upcoming residency has sparked speculation among fans regarding even bigger plans for Malik’s career. His recent appearances, including a public sighting with former bandmate Louis Tomlinson, have fueled rumors of potential collaborations or new music.

Tickets for the Las Vegas residency are anticipated to sell quickly, given Malik’s dedicated fanbase. His followers can expect a thrilling show, rich with emotional and personal connections to his music as he prepares for this new venture.