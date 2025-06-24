Zdeno Chara Inducted Into Hockey Hall of Fame in 2025 Class

Toronto, Canada — Former Boston Bruins captain Zdeno Chara was named to the Hockey Hall of Fame on Tuesday. The announcement revealed the 2025 class, which will be inducted on November 10 in Toronto.

Chara, 48, was elected in his first year of eligibility. He is celebrated as one of the NHL‘s greatest defensemen, known for his impressive size at 6 feet 9 inches and his powerful shot. During his career, he became renowned as the premier shutdown defenseman of his generation.

As captain of the Bruins’ 2011 Stanley Cup-winning team, Chara played a key role in that championship run. He holds the record for the most games played by a defenseman in NHL history, with 1,680 games, and ranks seventh among all NHL players.

Born in Slovakia, Chara started his NHL career as a third-round pick for the New York Islanders in 1996. Despite being less known at the time, he eventually became a dominant force in the league, accumulating over 2,000 penalty minutes while rarely engaging in fights.

His agent, Matt Keator, described him as a player that Bruins fans would love, calling him a “killing machine” when he signed with the team in 2006. For 14 seasons with the Bruins, Chara showcased not only his physical prowess but also his leadership, helping the team reach the Cup Finals three times.

In 2011, after lifting the Cup, Chara famously said, “It’s a huge honor. I’m so humbled to be in this position.” He described the victory as a long journey that brought immense joy to him and his teammates.

Reflecting on his upbringing in Trencin, Slovakia, Chara faced numerous challenges in his youth but remained focused on his goals. After opting to leave Slovakia to pursue his hockey dreams, he recalled packing only a single suitcase for his move to North America.

Chara’s dedication to training dates back to his teenage years, where he followed a rigorous regimen under the mentorship of his father, Zdenek. This early commitment laid the foundation for his success as an athlete.

Joining legends like Bobby Orr and Ray Bourque, Chara becomes the 58th member of the Bruins organization to be inducted into the Hall of Fame. His journey, spanning more than three decades and thousands of miles, culminates at the Hockey Hall of Fame in Toronto.