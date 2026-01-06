Zeke Berry Enters Transfer Portal After Four Seasons at Michigan

ANN ARBOR, Mich. — Zeke Berry, a senior cornerback for the No. 18 Michigan Wolverines, announced on Friday that he is entering the transfer portal. The decision comes after four seasons with the team, where he contributed significantly to the secondary and has one year of eligibility remaining.

Berry informed CBS Sports‘ Matt Zenitz of his decision via X, expressing that he has not entirely ruled out the possibility of returning to Michigan for another year. Originally a two-way player in high school, Berry transitioned to cornerback early in his college career, where he played an important role in the Wolverines’ defense.

During the 2023 season, Berry participated in 11 games and recorded impressive statistics, including two interceptions, a forced fumble, and several tackles for loss. His performance earned him an honorable mention on the All-Big Ten team. In 2024, he gained further recognition and was named to the All-Big Ten Second Team by media votes and Third Team by coaches.

In his senior season, Berry became a key leader in a young secondary, accumulating 33 tackles and 10 pass breakups, along with another interception against Southern California. Reflecting on his Michigan journey, the defensive back has appeared in a total of 37 games, racking up 74 tackles and three interceptions.

Berry’s move to enter the transfer portal is notable, as he was not among the top cornerbacks on the team, yet provided solid contributions throughout his tenure. Many speculate that he may find opportunities with multiple programs interested in acquiring his skill set.

As of now, Berry has left the door open for a potential return to Michigan but seeks a new chapter for his final year of college football. His decision marks him as the fourth player from the Wolverines to enter the transfer portal this week.