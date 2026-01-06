Zeke Nnaji Steps Up Amid Injuries in Nuggets’ Lineup

CLEVELAND — Zeke Nnaji stepped up for the Denver Nuggets on Friday night as they faced off against the Cleveland Cavaliers, despite being short-handed. Due to injuries affecting key players, Nnaji found himself back in the rotation, playing 23 minutes off the bench.

Nnaji scored a season-high 13 points and grabbed five rebounds in the 113-108 loss to the Cavaliers. His performance included a perfect 6-for-6 from the free-throw line, although he struggled defensively throughout the game.

The Nuggets were without their star center Nikola Jokic, who is out for at least a month due to a hyperextended left knee. Other sidelined players included Aaron Gordon, Cam Johnson, and Christian Braun, leaving the Nuggets with limited options in the frontcourt.

Nnaji’s time on the court increased as DaRon Holmes, the rookie backup center, faced foul trouble early in the game. Denver had to adjust its strategy, playing with smaller lineups that included wing players like Peyton Watson and Spencer Jones.

Despite Nnaji’s experience, this was a challenging moment for him. David Adelman, the Nuggets’ head coach, opted to start and finish the game with Holmes, who was recovering from an Achilles injury. This choice highlighted Nnaji’s current position as an emergency backup.

If Nnaji can capitalize on this opportunity, he may revive his NBA career, which has felt stagnant, especially with three years and $24 million left on his contract. Teams may begin to take notice if he shows more consistent performances, potentially becoming a trade asset amidst a Nuggets roster dealing with multiple injuries.

The Nuggets’ struggles continued as they were outscored 24-11 in the fourth quarter. Jamal Murray, who scored 34 points, could not maintain the momentum as the game progressed, reflecting the difficulties faced by Denver. The team will next visit Brooklyn on Sunday looking for a much-needed win.