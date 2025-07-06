Zelda Fans Anticipate Next Game for Nintendo Switch 2

REDMOND, Wash. — Fans of The Legend of Zelda are eagerly discussing their hopes for the next installment of the beloved franchise, particularly for the newly released Nintendo Switch 2. The series, which began in 1986 on the NES, has become one of gaming’s most iconic and beloved properties.

While there is currently no announcement for a new Zelda game on the Switch 2, fans still have exciting options with enhanced versions of The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild and Tears of the Kingdom. The anticipation surrounding a potential new title has fans sharing their wishlist on platforms like Reddit.

Reddit user 3ehsan expressed that they want to see “everything Breath of the Wild and Tears of the Kingdom did right,” adding that they hope for improvements in classic dungeons, storytelling, and combat.

Another user, RegurgitatedMincer, complimented the quest structure of dungeons in Tears of the Kingdom, while Nerfo2 called Breath of the Wild “magic,” noting it outshines other open-world games.

Others in the discussion identified areas for improvement, with Fox_McCloud_Jr highlighting frustrations with the weapon durability system, stating that swords made of steel should last more than just five hits.

A few fans have also expressed a desire to see features inspired by The Wind Waker, as well as hopes for stunning graphics and performance in the next game.

As the gaming community waits for official announcements, it is clear that the next Zelda game, whenever it arrives, is expected to be a major event for both loyal fans and newcomers. The excitement surrounding its potential has already reached legendary levels.