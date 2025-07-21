Zelensky Proposes New Peace Talks Amid Escalating Conflict

NEW YORK – Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky proposed renewed negotiations with Russia over the weekend to end ongoing hostilities in Ukraine. This proposal comes after earlier peace talks in June yielded minimal progress, primarily exchanging bodies.

Zelensky’s initiative marks his first effort to restart discussions since the Trump administration facilitated the transfer of air defense weapons to Ukraine, aiming to expedite diplomatic efforts. He called for negotiations on a ceasefire, prisoner exchanges, and the return of Ukrainian children relocated to Russia during the war.

In a video address on July 19, Zelensky reiterated his offer for a direct meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin, first suggested in May. However, Putin did not respond to this initial invitation, which remained unacknowledged for days before being declined.

“The Russian side must stop hiding from decisions,” Zelensky stated. He indicated that his national security adviser, Rustem Umerov, had communicated this proposal to the Russian negotiating team. Ukraine is ready to meet in Istanbul, where prior discussions took place in May and June.

While Russia has not yet responded affirmatively, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitri Peskov acknowledged Putin’s desires for a peace agreement, emphasizing that achieving Russia’s goals in the conflict remains paramount. “This is a long process, it requires effort, and it is not easy,” Peskov commented.

Russia’s demands include territorial gains, a pledge that Ukraine will not join NATO, restrictions on Ukraine’s military size, and the recognition of Russian as an official language. The Trump administration has insisted on an unconditional ceasefire before substantive peace negotiations can commence.

In a related development, a significant aerial assault was launched by Russia on Ukraine, killing two and injuring 15. This attack coincided with discussions among NATO allies about increasing military support for Ukraine.

Zelensky’s officials are pushing for immediate military aid from the West, particularly in air defense capabilities, underscoring the urgent need as hostilities escalate. “We need to act urgently,” he has said, as violence intensifies across the region.