KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has firmly rejected any proposal that would involve swapping Ukrainian territory with Russia. This stance comes in response to U.S. President Donald Trump‘s recent comments suggesting that such a deal could lead to peace between the two nations, ahead of Trump’s meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Alaska.

Zelenskyy expressed his resolve over the weekend, stating, “Ukrainians will not give their land to the occupier,” reinforcing his commitment to Ukraine’s territorial integrity. Importantly, any agreement to cede land would violate Ukraine’s constitution, which mandates a nationwide referendum for changes to territorial borders.

The backdrop to this tension includes the ongoing conflict, which has seen Russia illegally annex Crimea in 2014 and occupy around one-fifth of Ukraine. The expansive front line stretches across six regions, with major areas in Luhansk and Donetsk being tightly controlled by Russian forces.

Trump commented on the possibility of a land swap that could benefit both sides, stating, “There’ll be some land swapping going on,” echoing a sentiment that many view as controversial. Analysts argue that any concession from Zelenskyy could result in significant backlash in Ukraine, where public sentiment remains heavily opposed to ceding territory after years of conflict.

A growing number of Ukrainians see the prospect of settling for a frozen conflict along the current front line as the most acceptable outcome. However, Zelenskyy faces a challenging domestic political landscape, attempting to restore trust following his earlier decisions regarding the country’s corrupt watchdogs.

Legal experts like Ihor Reiterovych emphasize that any attempt by Zelenskyy to negotiate such territory concessions would not only contradict Ukraine’s laws but could also label him a criminal under the constitution. “Only the people can decide on changes to territorial integrity,” he stressed.

The issue has raised questions about whether Trump will pressure Zelenskyy for any form of compromise during their upcoming discussions. Observers note that freezing the conflict might provide both sides with time to consolidate their military positions yet could further complicate Ukraine’s recovery and support from Western allies.

As the region braces for further developments, Zelenskyy remains committed to protecting Ukrainian sovereignty and avoiding further casualties among his people. “We will not give Russia any awards for what it has done,” he affirmed, signaling that any proposal involving territorial concessions remains off the table.