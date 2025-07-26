World
Zelenskyy: Ukraine Holds Back Russian Advances Amid Ongoing Conflict
Kyiv, Ukraine — President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced on Saturday that Ukrainian forces are successfully preventing Russian advancements along the front lines. Zelenskyy emphasized the challenging conditions faced by both Ukrainian and Russian troops, stating, “They are not advancing. It’s very tough for our guys out there. And it’s tough everywhere.”
The war, now in its fourth year following Russia‘s full-scale invasion in February 2022, has strained resources on both sides. However, Zelenskyy highlighted Ukraine’s need for continued support from Western partners as it navigates the ongoing conflict.
While Russia has claimed control of several villages in recent weeks, no major urban areas have fallen to its forces. According to Zelenskyy, attempts by Russian units to infiltrate near Pokrovsk in the eastern Donetsk region have mostly been thwarted. He stated, “It happened five to seven times recently, sometimes with only two or six people. Once they tried to hold a position with 12 people — and all of them were eliminated by our defenders.”
Zelenskyy noted improvements in the northeastern Sumy region, saying the situation has become “much better” in recent months, thanks to the efforts of Ukrainian forces.
Meanwhile, Russian shelling intensified across Ukrainian cities, with Kharkiv suffering two days of airstrikes. On Friday, seven people were reported injured, following an attack the previous day that injured 42. Joyce Msuya, the United Nations’ deputy humanitarian chief, expressed grave concern over Ukraine’s humanitarian situation, stating, “There is no safe place left in Ukraine.”
Ukraine is also working with partners to secure 10 US-made Patriot air defense systems, with three confirmed to be coming from Germany and Norway. Zelenskyy mentioned the sale of additional systems by the United States is contingent upon Ukraine finding the required funding.
Efforts for direct dialogue between Russia and Ukraine remain stalled, although Zelenskyy acknowledged discussions about a potential leaders’ summit. He asserted, “We need an end to the war, which probably begins with a meeting of leaders. It won’t work any other way with (the Russians).” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov, however, indicated that high-level talks are contingent upon a comprehensive peace agreement being developed first.
