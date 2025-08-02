Zelina Vega Signs with Talent Agency Ahead of SmackDown Championship Match

NEW YORK CITY, NY — WWE superstar Zelina Vega has signed with Prototype Talent Agency to expand her career beyond wrestling. This announcement comes as she prepares for a major championship opportunity against current WWE Women’s United States Champion Giulia on August 1 during WWE SmackDown.

Vega, whose real name is Thea Trinidad, has been a professional wrestler for over 15 years and currently competes for WWE’s SmackDown brand. She made history by becoming the second WWE Women’s United States Champion after defeating Chelsea Green in April 2025. Additionally, she won the inaugural WWE Queen of the Ring title in 2021 at the WWE Crown Jewel event.

“I’m excited to explore new opportunities in acting and voiceover work,” Vega said. “Joining Prototype is a big step in my career.” The agency also represents notable wrestlers including Cody Rhodes, Bubba Ray Dudley, and Billy Gunn.

Vega’s notable acting credits include a role as AJ Lee in the biopic Fighting With My Family, which premiered at the Sundance Film Festival. Recently, she served as a guest commentator for Capcom’s Street Fighter 6 video game, showcasing her talent in voiceover.

Tonight’s episode of SmackDown will mark Vega’s rematch against Giulia for the title, which she lost in their first encounter on June 27. She aims to reclaim her championship as she balances her wrestling and acting careers, keeping her existing representation with Torres Benet.