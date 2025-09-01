Zendaya Celebrates 29th Birthday: Remembering Her Iconic Dance Battle

LOS ANGELES, CA — Zendaya, the multi-talented actress and two-time Emmy winner, is celebrating her 29th birthday today. As fans across the globe send their wishes, we recall the unforgettable dance battle that catapulted her and Tom Holland into the spotlight.

The moment came during the hit show Lip Sync Battle in 2017, where Zendaya and Holland performed in front of an audience that would not soon forget their playful rivalry. Zendaya dazzled with her rendition of Bruno Mars’ ’24K Magic’, showcasing her impressive dance skills and magnetic stage presence.

However, it was Holland’s hilarious performance dressed as Rihanna in ‘Umbrella’ that stole the show. Wearing a corset, fishnets, and a wig, his unexpected antics turned the competition into a viral sensation. The chemistry between the two was palpable, hinting at a connection that would later blossom off-screen.

Zendaya’s commanding performance was more than just entertainment; it was a glimpse into her personality. Her reactions to Holland’s outrageous act were priceless, leading to GIFs and memes that continue to circulate on social media.

That night transformed both stars, who were already climbing the Hollywood ladder. For Zendaya, it solidified her place in pop culture, demonstrating her ability to connect with audiences beyond her Disney Channel roots. Now, with roles in prestigious films and countless awards under her belt, the dance battle remains a cherished memory for fans.

As Zendaya turns 29 today, the legendary battle signifies a pivotal moment in her career, forever marking the night when two young stars truly became icons.