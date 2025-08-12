Zendaya Launches First Shoe Design with On for ‘Be Every You’ Campaign

LOS ANGELES, CA – Zendaya, the Emmy-winning actress, has taken a significant leap in her partnership with Swiss activewear brand On by co-designing her first sneaker, the Cloudzone Moon. The shoe, priced at $200, features a breathable mesh upper and On’s signature CloudTec cushioning, making it ideal for both performance and lifestyle wear.

Launched on August 7th as part of the “Be Every You” campaign, the collaboration involved Zendaya and her longtime stylist Law Roach, who has been instrumental in the design process. Roach, known for his high-profile styling work, has partnered with Zendaya since she became the brand’s ambassador in June 2024.

The Cloudzone Moon is described as an updated silhouette of On’s original design, featuring enhanced forefoot padding and a more supportive heel. Alongside this new sneaker, On is also showcasing a range of women’s workout apparel, including a lightweight track jacket and a sleek bodysuit, with prices ranging from $90 to $150.

In a statement, Zendaya expressed her personal connection to the campaign, stating, “Movement has always been a part of how I connect with myself, and movement looks different for everyone. This story felt personal—a reminder that we are all multifaceted beings… To me, it’s about embracing every little bit of ourselves, and being present in every version of yourself.”

The campaign also features playful social media content in which Zendaya portrays a variety of characters, showcasing her versatility. Filmmaker Bardia Zeinali directed the promotional film, featuring intriguing visual layers that reflect different aspects of her identity.

Zendaya’s collaboration with On has proven lucrative for the brand, generating significant media buzz since its inception. The upcoming Cloudtilt Moon, which is also a part of their partnership, is anticipated to be released on October 2.