Zidansek Eliminates Last Italian Hope at Palermo Ladies Open

Palermo, Italy – The 2025 Palermo Ladies Open saw three highly anticipated competitors exit the tournament in unexpected ways on July 24. Top seed Mayar Sherif, a former world No. 22, withdrew due to a physical issue just hours before her match against Belgian player Hanne Vandewinkel.

Vandewinkel, who had previously defeated Dalila Spiteri in the first round, advanced to the quarterfinals without hitting a ball. She will now face Russia’s Tatiana Prozorova later today.

Also bowing out was the last Italian player, Silvia Ambrosio. Competing thanks to a wild card, Ambrosio lost to Slovenia’s Tamara Zidansek in straight sets, 6-2, 7-6. Zidansek, a semifinalist at the 2021 French Open, displayed exceptional tactical skills to win the match in one hour and 50 minutes.

“The conditions were tough, with more humidity than heat,” Zidansek said. “We played many long rallies with high trajectories. I focused on my concentration, especially in the second set when she was more relaxed. I’m pleased to finish strongly. Each match is a new challenge; I need to stay in the present.”

In the quarterfinals, Zidansek will compete against Julia Grabher, the other remaining seed still in the tournament, alongside British player Francesca Jones, who is the No. 3 seed. Jones will face Hungary’s Panna Udvardy, who eliminated 18-year-old Renáta Jamrichová, a former world No. 1 junior and winner of both the Australian Open and Wimbledon junior titles.

Jamrichová fell in two sets (6-4, 7-5) after one hour and 37 minutes of play. “It was a hard match from the start,” said Udvardy. “Jamrichová served very well, and I had to give my best. I managed to stay solid during key moments, especially when she became more aggressive. I love playing in Palermo; I enjoy the conditions and can relax off the court.”

Matches scheduled for today, Friday, July 25, will begin at 5:30 p.m. In addition, the international Under Wheelchair tournament will kick off, marking the second youth competition of its kind ever held in Italy. Four young athletes will participate: Andrea Roccano (Messina), Lorenzo Politanò (Piedmont), Rino Di Matteo, and Lorenzo Valentini (both from Abruzzo), competing in a round-robin format.

Results from July 24: [Q] R. Jamrichová (SVK) lost to P. Udvardy (HUN) 4-6, 5-7; [WC] S. Ambrosio (ITA) lost to [SE] T. Zidansek (SLO) 2-6, 6-7.