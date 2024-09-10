Zimbabwe and Cameroon End in a Goalless Draw in AFCON Qualifiers

In an exciting match full of chances, Zimbabwe and Cameroon were unable to find the back of the net, ending in a 0-0 draw during the African Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifiers held at the Nelson Mandela National Stadium in Kampala, Uganda.

Both teams exhibited strong performances but struggled to convert their opportunities into goals. Zimbabwe’s efforts included significant shots from players such as Khama Billiat and Prince Dube, with notable saves made by Cameroon’s goalkeeper, Andre Onana.

The match began with an aggressive pace, as Zimbabwe initially dominated, creating multiple goal-scoring chances within the first few minutes. However, as the game progressed, the tempo slowed, leading to a series of fouls that disrupted the flow of play.

Throughout the match, Cameroon made several substitutions, including replacing Baleba with Ntcham and introducing fresh legs to enhance their attacking strategy. Despite these changes, they could not break the deadlock.

Yellow cards were issued to several players during the match, including Arubi from Zimbabwe and Wooh from Cameroon, reflecting the competitive nature of the encounter. Both teams had their moments to secure a win but ultimately settled for a share of the points.

This draw leaves Cameroon leading Group J with three points, while Zimbabwe remains tied with Kenya at one point. The match showcased the talents of both squads, setting the stage for an exciting continuation of the qualifiers.