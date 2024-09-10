Connect with us

Sports

Zimbabwe and Cameroon End in a Goalless Draw in AFCON Qualifiers

Published

13 hours ago

on

Zimbabwe Cameroon Afcon Qualifiers Match

In an exciting match full of chances, Zimbabwe and Cameroon were unable to find the back of the net, ending in a 0-0 draw during the African Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifiers held at the Nelson Mandela National Stadium in Kampala, Uganda.

Both teams exhibited strong performances but struggled to convert their opportunities into goals. Zimbabwe’s efforts included significant shots from players such as Khama Billiat and Prince Dube, with notable saves made by Cameroon’s goalkeeper, Andre Onana.

The match began with an aggressive pace, as Zimbabwe initially dominated, creating multiple goal-scoring chances within the first few minutes. However, as the game progressed, the tempo slowed, leading to a series of fouls that disrupted the flow of play.

Throughout the match, Cameroon made several substitutions, including replacing Baleba with Ntcham and introducing fresh legs to enhance their attacking strategy. Despite these changes, they could not break the deadlock.

Yellow cards were issued to several players during the match, including Arubi from Zimbabwe and Wooh from Cameroon, reflecting the competitive nature of the encounter. Both teams had their moments to secure a win but ultimately settled for a share of the points.

This draw leaves Cameroon leading Group J with three points, while Zimbabwe remains tied with Kenya at one point. The match showcased the talents of both squads, setting the stage for an exciting continuation of the qualifiers.

Rachel Adams

Times News Global is a dynamic online news portal dedicated to providing comprehensive and up-to-date news coverage across various domains including politics, business, entertainment, sports, security, features, opinions, environment, education, technology and global. affairs. Our commitment lies in sharing news that is based on factual accuracy, credibility, verifiability, authority and depth of research. We pride ourselves on being a distinctive media organization, guided by the principles enshrined in Article 19 of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights. Made up of a team of ordinary people driven by an unwavering dedication to uncovering the truth, we publish news without bias or intimidation.