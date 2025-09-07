Zimbabwe Defeats Sri Lanka in Thrilling 2nd T20I Match

Harare, Zimbabwe – Zimbabwe defeated Sri Lanka in a thrilling 2nd T20I match on Saturday, showcasing their cricketing prowess with a remarkable team effort.

The match took place at Harare Sports Club, where Zimbabwe successfully chased down a target of 180 runs to win by 5 wickets. The home team displayed excellent batting and bowling performances throughout the game.

Zimbabwe’s captain, Craig Ervine, played a pivotal role in the victory, scoring a brilliant 75 runs off 50 balls. Ervine’s innings included 7 fours and 3 sixes, earning him the Player of the Match award.

“It was a great effort by the whole team. We believed in our plans and executed them well,” Ervine stated after the match. His leadership was key in guiding the team under pressure.

Sri Lanka, batting first, put up a solid total of 179 runs. Bhanuka Rajapaksa was the standout performer for the visitors, contributing 68 runs off 40 balls.

After the match, Sri Lanka’s captain, Dasun Shanaka, praised Zimbabwe’s performance. “They played better cricket today. Credit to them for chasing down the target,” Shanaka said.

This victory marks a significant moment for Zimbabwe as they look to build momentum in the series. The teams will meet again in the final T20I on Sunday.