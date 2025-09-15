Zimbabwe Faces Namibia in T20I Series Ahead of World Cup Qualifiers

Bulawayo, Zimbabwe – Zimbabwe and Namibia kick off their three-match T20I series today, September 15, 2025, at 9:30 AM local time at the Queens Sports Club. The series serves as a crucial warm-up for both teams ahead of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Africa Regional Final, which begins on September 26.

Zimbabwe is looking to build momentum after a recent 1-2 series loss against Sri Lanka. Head coach Justin Sammons emphasized the importance of these matches for preparation. “Facing Namibia will give us exactly the kind of contest we need before the qualifier,” he said. “They are a quality team who have consistently performed well in this format.”

The Zimbabwean squad retains key players, including captain Sikandar Raza, Brian Bennett, and Brendan Taylor, who returns after a ban for corruption. The matches against Namibia will take place on September 15, 16, and 18, with the second match starting at 1:30 PM on both days.

Namibia, fresh off a successful series against Canada earlier this year, is also keen to establish a foothold ahead of the regional finals. Gerhard Erasmus leads the Namibia team, which features notable young talents like Ruben Trumpelmann and JJ Smit.

The upcoming regional final will include a total of eight teams competing for two qualifying spots for next year’s ICC Men’s T20 World Cup in India and Sri Lanka. Both teams aim to secure strong performances to boost their confidence as the tournament approaches.