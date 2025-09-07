Sports
Zinedine Zidane in Talks to Coach Turkish Club Fenerbahce
Ankara, Turkey — Zinedine Zidane, the legendary former player and coach, is reportedly in preliminary discussions to become the next manager of Fenerbahce. This news follows the recent departure of Fenerbahce’s previous coach, leaving the position vacant.
According to multiple Turkish media outlets, discussions between Zidane and Fenerbahce are underway, focusing on salary and contract details. Zidane, who last coached Real Madrid three years ago, had a stellar tenure with the Spanish club, leading them to numerous titles and cementing his legacy as one of the greatest in football history.
During his time at Real Madrid, Zidane achieved what many thought was impossible. He won three consecutive UEFA Champions League titles, two La Liga championships, and several other prestigious trophies, including the FIFA Club World Cup and the UEFA Super Cup. His success at Real Madrid has made him a sought-after coach in international football.
Players from Zidane’s previous tenure have spoken highly of his coaching style. Raphael Varane praised Zidane’s approach, saying, “He loves to talk to us and show videos to improve small details. He is very close to the team, and being a former player creates a special understanding between him and the players.”
Fenerbahce’s fans are hopeful that Zidane’s arrival could elevate the performance of the team, especially in light of the recent uncertain future of some players under previous management.
