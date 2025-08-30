Sports
Jan Ziolkowski Signs with AS Roma After Leaving Legia Warsaw
Rome, Italy — Polish defender Jan Ziolkowski will complete his transfer to AS Roma tomorrow, following an agreement with Legia Warsaw. The clubs settled on a permanent transfer fee of €6.6 million, plus a 10% fee on any future resale.
Before making the move to the Italian capital, Ziolkowski played his final match for Legia Warsaw. His last appearance was marked by disappointment, as he received a red card during extra time in the second leg of the Conference League play-offs against Hibernian.
Despite his exit, Legia managed to achieve victory, qualifying for the group stage of the Conference League with a strong performance, even while playing with ten men.
Ziolkowski expressed mixed emotions about leaving his former club. His time at Legia Warsaw has been significant, and he is ready to embrace the challenges at AS Roma.
As he prepares for this new chapter, fans are eager to see how the young defender will adapt to Serie A.
