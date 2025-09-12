News
Zion National Park Reservations Face Local Opposition
SPRINGDALE, Utah — Rangers at Zion National Park are considering a reservation system to manage the increasing number of visitors, but local leaders are pushing back against the idea.
Since 2016, park officials have been drafting a Visitor Use Management Plan aimed at handling the large crowds that flock to the park. One component being discussed includes requiring reservations for entry.
Last week, the Washington County Commission unanimously voted against the proposed reservation system. They argued that such a system could harm the local economy and limit access for residents. County Commissioner Adam Snow expressed concern that the reservation system might not prioritize locals.
Snow suggested alternative strategies, such as increasing parking capacity, enhancing shuttle services, and promoting lesser-known areas of the park. “What we’ve asked the park to do is give us time to address these concerns before resorting to a reservation system,” said Snow. “If it doesn’t work, then a reservation system may be necessary.”
The draft plan is expected to be shared with the public for feedback before the end of the year. Park officials released a statement highlighting their aim to balance visitor access with resource protection. “Input from partners and the public will continue to help inform its development,” the statement added.
