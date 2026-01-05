Zion Williamson Leads Pelicans in Loss to Trail Blazers

NEW ORLEANS, LA — The New Orleans Pelicans‘ recent struggles continued as they faced the Portland Trail Blazers on Friday. The Pelicans opened their 2026 schedule looking to turn around a five-game losing streak.

Despite a strong performance from Zion Williamson, who scored 35 points and grabbed eight rebounds, the Pelicans fell to the Trail Blazers, 125-120. This latest defeat marked the sixth straight loss for New Orleans, underscoring their troubling downward trend after previously enjoying a five-game winning streak just weeks earlier.

Williamson, a two-time All-Star, has been performing at a high level since returning from an adductor injury. After coming off the bench for two games, he has re-entered the starting lineup, averaging 32.7 points and 6.7 rebounds over his last three appearances.

Coach James Borrego acknowledged the need for improvement, stating, “We’ve got to be better defensively, bottom line.” He emphasized the team’s growth during the past month and their need to rediscover the defensive identity that helped them during their earlier streak.

Portland also faced challenges, struggling offensively in November and December. The Blazers, who have dropped four of their last six games, are looking for consistency as they approach the midpoint of the season. Coach Tiago Splitter expressed optimism over player Sidy Cissoko, who showcased his shooting ability with a career-best three-point performance in a recent game.

As the Pelicans look ahead, they aim to regain their defensive prowess and halt their losing streak. Williamson’s remarkable scoring ability provides a bright spot, but the team must find ways to convert close games into victories. “Every time he plays, we are a better team,” Borrego added, suggesting a need for strategic adjustments to turn the season around.

As the trade deadline approaches, questions loom over Williamson’s future in New Orleans amidst the team’s struggles. The front office faces tough decisions that could shape the direction of the franchise in the coming weeks.