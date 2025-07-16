Zlatan Ibrahimović Revealed as EA Sports FC 26 Cover Star

REDWOOD CITY, Calif. — EA Sports has kicked off the anticipation for its upcoming video game, EA Sports FC 26, by announcing that Zlatan Ibrahimović will be the cover star for the Ultimate Edition.

EA Sports FC, previously known as FIFA, is the company’s flagship soccer video game series. Following the end of its partnership with FIFA, the series has been branded as EA Sports FC starting with FC 24. Every summer, the cover reveal generates excitement among fans.

This year, Ibrahimović’s involvement signifies his return to the game, likely as an Icon in Ultimate Team mode. The Ultimate Edition cover will showcase a recreation of one of Ibrahimović’s iconic photos from his earlier playing days.

While Ibrahimović is confirmed as the star of the Ultimate Edition, the standard edition cover has not yet been revealed. Rumors suggest that Jude Bellingham and Bayern Munich‘s Jamal Musiala may be featured as joint cover stars for that edition, marking Musiala’s first appearance on an EA Sports FC cover.

Bellingham appeared on the cover of EA Sports FC 25 last year. The cover reveal for EA Sports FC 26 will take place on Wednesday, July 16, at 11:57 a.m. ET.

The excitement for the new entry continues to grow as fans await more information and reveals about the game.