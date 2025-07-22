Entertainment
Zoe Kravitz and Austin Butler Spark Dating Rumors After NYC Outing
NEW YORK, N.Y. — Zoe Kravitz and Austin Butler were spotted together in New York City last weekend, reigniting dating rumors surrounding the co-stars of the upcoming film “Caught Stealing.” The pair attended the immersive theater show “Viola's Room” at the Shed in Hudson Yards, according to multiple sources.
Witnesses reported that Kravitz and Butler arrived at the show together before heading out into the night. They were joined by their film’s director, Darren Aronofsky. Although the trio appeared at the show, some speculated whether Kravitz and Butler’s relationship was more than just professional.
The rumors gained traction after the actors were seen kissing on set in October 2024 during their filming, which wrapped a month later. “Caught Stealing” is based on a novel by Charlie Huston and follows a former baseball player embroiled in New York’s criminal underworld.
“Viola’s Room,” which runs through Oct. 19, is produced by the team behind the acclaimed immersive show “Sleep No More” and features a unique format with a barefoot audience and Helena Bonham Carter‘s narration.
Both actors have recently ended long-term relationships. Kravitz, 36, called off her engagement to actor Channing Tatum late last year, while Butler, 33, reportedly ended his three-year relationship with model Kaia Gerber around the same time.
Despite the swirling romance rumors, sources close to the duo have stated they are just friends. Representatives for Butler have previously denied any romantic involvement between the two.
The anticipation for their film continues to grow as it is set to release in theaters on August 29.
