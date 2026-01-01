Entertainment
Zoe Saldaña Becomes Second Highest-Grossing Actor of All Time
Los Angeles, CA — Actress Zoe Saldaña has officially moved ahead of Samuel L. Jackson and is now the second highest-grossing actor of all time at the worldwide box office. This notable achievement comes as her latest movies continue to perform strongly in theaters.
As of December 30, 2025, Saldaña’s films have grossed a staggering $14,998,849,825 worldwide, placing her just behind Scarlett Johansson, whose movies have accumulated $15,401,507,141. Jackson, who once held the second-highest rank, now sits at $14,613,700,731.
The gap between Saldaña and Johansson is closing rapidly, as Saldaña’s leading roles in massive franchises have propelled her into this impressive position. Her most successful projects include the blockbuster hits from the ‘Avatar‘ and Marvel Cinematic Universe series.
Her highest-grossing films, which feature her in lead roles or prominent ensemble roles, include “Avatar,” “Avengers: Endgame,” and “Guardians of the Galaxy.” The third installment in the “Avatar” series, which debuted recently, earned $88 million in North American theaters for its opening weekend, contributing significantly to her new total.
Despite a slower-than-expected start, the “Avatar” franchise is known for its long box-office run, often earning significant revenue over time. The original “Avatar,” released in 2009, remains the highest-grossing film of all time, while its sequel, “Avatar: The Way of Water,” earned over $2.3 billion globally.
According to industry data, while Saldaña has attained remarkable box-office status, this total does not reflect the actors’ earnings. The top three highest-paid actors in 2024 were ranked differently, with Johansson also making that list.
