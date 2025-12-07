Zoe Saldaña Dazzles at Paris Photocall for Avatar: Fire and Ash

PARIS, France – Actress Zoe Saldaña turned heads during a photocall for her upcoming film, Avatar: Fire and Ash, on December 4, 2025. With her stylish ensemble, she made a strong statement.

Saldaña wore a striking black leather top from Balenciaga‘s summer 2026 collection, featuring a plunging V-neckline, balloon sleeves, and an architectural collar that appeared to float. She paired it with classic black trousers and pointed-toe pumps, completing the look with a thin leather belt and gold accessories.

The actress’s hair was styled in a unique butt-grazing braid, and her makeup featured rosy tones that highlighted her luminous skin and defined features. This fashion moment captured the chic essence of Paris, paired with the iconic vibe of her film promotion.

Earlier in the press tour, Saldaña also captivated fans at the world premiere in Los Angeles. There, she wore a stunning Saint Laurent gown that showcased a hip-high slit and bold cutouts, paired with matching heels and elegant jewelry. Her hairstyle was sleek and shiny, further enhancing her glamorous presence.

As Saldaña promotes the film, her fashion choices have been bold and reflective of her character Neytiri, who deals with intense emotions in the movie. “She was intense. She was feeling a lot of intense emotions,” Saldaña said, addressing the heavy themes of grief and loss that her character faces.

The anticipation for Avatar: Fire and Ash grows, and fans can expect more striking looks from Saldaña in the upcoming weeks. The film, directed by James Cameron, promises to delve into darker storylines, further energizing the press tour.