Zoe Saldaña Stirs Debate with Neytiri Comments in ‘Avatar: Fire and Ash’

LOS ANGELES, CA — Zoe Saldaña has sparked a heated conversation about her character Neytiri from the “Avatar” franchise. In a recent interview with CinemaBlend, Saldaña, 47, described Neytiri as having racist tendencies, saying, “Let’s face it, Neytiri’s a racist.”

Her comments come as she promotes the latest release, “Avatar: Fire and Ash,” which debuted on December 19. Saldaña explained how Neytiri’s bias impacts her relationship with Jake Sully, portrayed by Sam Worthington. “She loses sight that the person that she loves the most and respects the most in her life is her husband, and he is human,” Saldaña said. “I think it takes a lot of courage for Jake to be honest with her… because he sees in the direction that she’s heading.”

Saldaña added that portraying such a complex character was powerful but noted the relief of stepping away from Neytiri at the end of the day. “I can’t tell you enough how great it was to also take her off every evening and just put her on the side,” she remarked.

The actress has played Neytiri since the franchise’s inception in 2009, and she expressed gratitude for the opportunity to revisit the role. “It’s a gift to be able to revisit a character that has given me so much,” she stated, reflecting on how the story has resonated with various communities around the world.

Saldaña’s comments have ignited backlash from fans, with many defending Neytiri against the claim of racism. “She ain’t a racist; she is against colonialism,” one fan argued on social media. Another expressed, “Racist???? her hate has NOTHING to do with race; it’s because she’s sick and tired of her home being attacked.” Conversely, some fans support Saldaña’s perspective, emphasizing her deep understanding of the character.

The discussion surrounding her remarks highlights ongoing debates about representation and character interpretation within film. The Post has reached out to Saldaña’s representative for further comment.