Politics
Zohran Mamdani Embraces Democratic Socialism Amid Rising Support
Brooklyn, NY — Democratic mayoral candidate Zohran Mamdani rallies support at a town hall event, joining forces with U.S. Senator Bernie Sanders this past weekend. As a member of the Democratic Socialists of America (DSA), Mamdani has faced attacks from rivals who label his leftist views as ‘radical’ and ‘extreme.’
During the event, titled “Fighting Oligarchy,” Mamdani emphasized his commitment to democratic socialism, telling the crowd that his platform differs from the DSA’s national stance. He stated, “My platform is not the same as national DSA,” but later encouraged attendees to get involved with the NYC chapter of DSA.
“You know she’s a member of NYC-DSA,” he remarked, referring to an audience member. “It’s an organization that I’ve been a member of, and it’s an organization that’s also tabling right here at this event.” Audiences cheered as he promoted the idea of joining organizations that push for social change.
Sanders, who has been campaigning against wealth inequality, spoke to the crowd about the financial forces shaping politics. “Money has always played an enormous role in politics,” he noted, highlighting the open threats from wealthy donors against Mamdani’s campaign.
Mamdani secured a solid victory over disgraced former governor Andrew Cuomo in the primary, and with general election polls showing him leading again, he is positioned well ahead of his opponents, including scandal-tainted mayor Eric Adams and Republican Curtis Sliwa.
Not all Democratic leaders have rallied behind him, prompting frustration amongst supporters. Regina Weiss, who initially backed city comptroller Brad Lander, expressed disappointment at the lack of endorsements for Mamdani from prominent party figures. “It’s so ugly, it’s so cowardly, it’s so stupid,” she said, emphasizing the urgency of support for the party’s nominee.
Despite mixed signals from some Democratic leaders, Mamdani has drawn substantial grassroots support and endorsements from multiple elected officials, including Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez. Still, prominent figures like Governor Kathy Hochul and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer have not endorsed him, adding tension as the election approaches.
At the town hall, Mamdani faced heckling from critics, including one who called him a communist. He responded, “Brother, I’m here with another democratic socialist,” indicating his solidarity with Sanders.
The ongoing tension and lack of unified backing from the Democratic Party raised questions about its inclusivity and support for its candidates. As Mamdani interacts with the electorate, the call for party unity and stronger support for progressive causes continues to echo.
“We have to beat Andrew Cuomo one more time,” Mamdani stated, urging continued activism and volunteerism. The election is just months away, and Democratic voters in New York City appear more energized to support their chosen candidate.
