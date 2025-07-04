Zohran Mamdani Faces Criticism Amid Mayoral Campaign in NYC

NEW YORK CITY, NY — Democratic socialist candidate Zohran Mamdani is facing significant backlash from critics who label him a “communist.” This criticism, however, Mamdani labels as a distraction from his campaign goals. Recent resurfaced videos show Mamdani promoting ideas reminiscent of communism, raising questions about his stance on housing.

In one 2021 video, he urged socialists at a conference to stand firm on their goals, emphasizing the need to transform housing from a private commodity into a public good. “Why do so many people end up homeless?” he asked. He argues that there are enough empty homes available, but the profit-driven motives of developers and landlords are to blame for the housing crisis.

“Housing is a consumer product, just like clothes or cars,” Mamdani stated. He expressed concern that this approach benefits the wealthy while neglecting the needs of poor and working-class individuals. “It’s not efficient or beneficial for the rest of society,” he added.

Mamdani applauded post-war communist Vienna as an example of a society where removing privatization had positive effects. He proposed a transition to communal living in the video, envisioning shared resources like laundry facilities and food cooperatives. However, he acknowledged that even in Vienna, residents still pay rent to cover operational costs.

To tackle the housing crisis, Mamdani suggested establishing community land trusts to acquire private properties for public ownership and advocated for a shift toward viewing housing as a human right. “If we want to end the housing crisis, we must move toward full de-commodification of housing,” he explained.

Former President Donald Trump responded to Mamdani’s proposals by calling him a “100% Communist Lunatic” and vowed to “save New York City” from his leadership. He echoed these sentiments on social media, claiming, “I’m not going to let this Communist Lunatic destroy New York.” Trump’s statements have intensified the attention on Mamdani’s campaign.

The escalation of political tensions and discussions surrounding housing solutions remains ongoing as Mamdani continues his bid for mayor in New York City. Fox News Digital reached out to Mamdani’s campaign for further comment but did not receive a response.