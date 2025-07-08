Zombies 4 Cast Reflects on Growth and New Challenges

LOS ANGELES, CA – The stars of Disney Channel’s popular franchise Zombies are gearing up for an exciting new chapter. Milo Manheim and Meg Donnelly, who portray Zed and Addison, are excited to introduce a new generation of talent in the upcoming film, Zombies 4: Dawn of the Vampires, set to premiere on July 10.

After seven years of bringing this beloved franchise to life, Manheim and Donnelly have evolved alongside their characters. When they first signed on, they were teens with little idea of the journey ahead. Now, they look back with pride as they prepare to pass the torch.

“It’s almost like the first three movies were one trilogy, and then this is like the start of another,” Manheim said in an interview.

The new film introduces vampires into the mix of monsters and humans in Seabrook, raising the stakes for all involved. Manheim is curious about audience reactions, hinting at a possible split between Team Daywalker and Team Vampire.

“The tension in this movie is a lot higher. I’m just excited to see where the audience falls,” he said.

The two stars are not just acting in Zombies 4; they have also taken on the role of executive producers. This allows them to guide the franchise into its next phase with the input of emerging talent.

Donnelly shared her enthusiasm for working behind the scenes. “I always wanted to be on the other side of things,” she explained. “It’s really eye-opening to learn about everything that happens behind the scenes.”

Both actors agree that their experiences have been transformative. Manheim noted that contributing creatively to the film expanded their understanding. “It’s just a collaborative environment where you should voice your feelings,” he said.

As they lead the new cast, which includes newcomers Freya Skye and Malachi Barton, the pair aim to maintain the franchise’s core while evolving its narrative. The dynamic between the returning characters and the new generation reflects a deeper maturity.

<p“It’s cool to see us grow while staying true to the Zombies vibe,” Manheim said.

Donnelly added that they are excited to see how the younger cast will bring new energy to the stories. “The kids in this movie bring a whole new vibe,” she explained, highlighting the balance between the older and younger characters.

The franchise has cultivated a dedicated fanbase, and both stars acknowledge the special bond creators have with their audience. “I hope to work with Disney for a long time and continue speaking to the youth,” Manheim said.

Zombies 4 promises to deliver another captivating story filled with heart and important lessons, offering a fresh perspective on familiar themes as it ventures into unexplored territory.