Entertainment
Zombies Stars Pass the Torch in New Franchise Film
BURBANK, Calif. (AP) — Disney Channel‘s popular franchise returns with its fourth installment, Zombies 4: Dawn of the Vampires, set to premiere on July 10. Stars Milo Manheim and Meg Donnelly, who portray Zed and Addison, reflect on their growth through seven years of filming.
The duo, who also serve as executive producers, feel the franchise is evolving as they prepare to pass the torch to a new generation of actors. In an interview with Deadline, Manheim expressed, “It’s almost like the first three movies were one trilogy, and then this is like the start of another trilogy.”
Since their initial roles as teenagers, Manheim and Donnelly have developed a strong bond and a sense of responsibility toward fans who have supported the series since its launch in 2018. “I think the reason I’m still here is because of all the positivity I’ve seen the Zombies franchise bring the world,” Manheim added.
Donnelly shared similar sentiments, noting the emotional impact of introducing new young talents. “It’s really cool… to pass the torch to a whole new generation,” she said. The original cast’s involvement ensures a smooth transition as they introduce characters who resonate with both new viewers and long-time fans.
As part of the next chapter, Zombies 4 will feature vampires, who Manheim says will contribute a fresh dynamic to the storyline. “The tension in this movie is a lot higher stakes,” he noted, teasing that audiences might find themselves divided into “Team Daywalker or Team Vampire.”
Donnelly emphasized that although new characters bring youthful energy, the original cast hasn’t lost touch with their roots. “There’s such a stark difference between the scenes of the older kids versus the younger kids,” she said.
Reflecting on their experiences, both actors expressed gratitude for their journeys in the industry. Manheim remarked on the significance of leadership and positivity on set, while Donnelly pointed out the importance of understanding the production’s behind-the-scenes efforts. “It just felt very full circle that we get to have a say now,” she explained.
The upcoming film promises to maintain the franchise’s brand while expanding its universe, paving the way for future sequels. Manheim concluded, “The world could always use another Zombies movie.”
With the film set to premiere on Disney Channel, excitement builds as fans anticipate another adventure for Zed and Addison amidst the new challenges introduced by the vampires.
