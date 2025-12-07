Zooey Deschanel Shares Wedding Plans with Jonathan Scott

Los Angeles, CA – Zooey Deschanel has opened up about her wedding plans with fiancé Jonathan Scott during a recent interview with PEOPLE. The actress, known for her role in New Girl, shared that the couple, engaged since 2023, is “not in a rush” to tie the knot.

Deschanel, 45, explained that their relationship has been long-term, which allows them to take their time. “We’re not in a rush because we’ve been together so long, so it’s not like we’re like, ‘We gotta get married,’” she said. “I’d rather find the right place and situation so that it’s really special and fun.”

She also noted that the delay in planning is due to high expectations for the event. “The bar is high for throwing a party. So, it has to be really good. So that’s why it’s taking a long time,” she added at the premiere of her latest film, Merv, on December 4.

Jonathan Scott, star of Property Brothers, echoed her sentiments, stating there is “a lot of stuff we want to do” for their big day. He admitted that they haven’t yet decided on a location and are currently focusing on their everyday lives, including their kids’ activities. “We’re really just chauffeurs to the kids’ social lives,” he remarked.

The couple’s relationship has sparked interest since their engagement, and fans eagerly await their wedding plans.